ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/RINGS-ILLUMINATION

Olympic rings are illuminated in Tokyo Bay
Start: 01 Dec 2020 09:00 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - A giant symbol of the Olympic rings, temporarily taken down in August, is illuminated after being reinstalled in Tokyo Bay as the city prepares to host the rearranged Games next year.
SCHEDULE:
0915GMT - Rings expected to be illuminated
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com