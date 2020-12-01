Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/RINGS-ILLUMINATION

Por REUTERSDEC 01
1 de Diciembre de 2020

Olympic rings are illuminated in Tokyo Bay

Start: 01 Dec 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - A giant symbol of the Olympic rings, temporarily taken down in August, is illuminated after being reinstalled in Tokyo Bay as the city prepares to host the rearranged Games next year.

SCHEDULE:

0915GMT - Rings expected to be illuminated

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

