ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/RINGS-ILLUMINATION

Olympic rings are illuminated in Tokyo Bay

Start: 01 Dec 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - A giant symbol of the Olympic rings, temporarily taken down in August, is illuminated after being reinstalled in Tokyo Bay as the city prepares to host the rearranged Games next year.

SCHEDULE:

0915GMT - Rings expected to be illuminated

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com