ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE

Macron and Guterres host a virtual aid conference for Lebanon

Start: 02 Dec 2020 17:25 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2020 18:25 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and UN chief Antonio Guterres host a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon. The meeting, organised in conjunction with the United Nations, will aim to have the highest-level representation possible with the objective of soliciting aid for Lebanon's debt-crushed economy.

SCHEDULE

1730GMT - Conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATRUAL / FRENCH / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com