ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE

Macron and Guterres host a virtual aid conference for Lebanon
Start: 02 Dec 2020 17:25 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2020 18:25 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and UN chief Antonio Guterres host a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon. The meeting, organised in conjunction with the United Nations, will aim to have the highest-level representation possible with the objective of soliciting aid for Lebanon's debt-crushed economy.
SCHEDULE
1730GMT - Conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATRUAL / FRENCH / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com