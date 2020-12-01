ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-HOSPITAL-PROTEST

Protesters gather ahead of new hospital inauguration

Start: 01 Dec 2020 10:54 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2020 11:42 GMT

MADRID - Protesters gather as Madrid's authorities, led by regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, arrive for the unveiling of a new hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal which is to specialize in pandemics and was built under great controversy due to its cost, utility and lack of workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

