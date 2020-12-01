ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAHN VACCINATIONS-VISIT

Jens Spahn and NRW's Armin Laschet visit vaccination centre

Start: 01 Dec 2020 11:30 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

DUSSELDORF - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and the Prime Minsiter of North Rhine-Westfalia, Armin Laschet visit a vaccination centre before holding a cabinet meeting followed by a news conference.

SCHEDULE:

1145GMT - vaccination centre visit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com