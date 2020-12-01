ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAHN VACCINATIONS-VISIT

Jens Spahn and NRW's Armin Laschet visit vaccination centre
Start: 01 Dec 2020 11:30 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.
DUSSELDORF - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and the Prime Minsiter of North Rhine-Westfalia, Armin Laschet visit a vaccination centre before holding a cabinet meeting followed by a news conference.
SCHEDULE:
1145GMT - vaccination centre visit
