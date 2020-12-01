ADVISORY GERMANY-CRIME/CRASH SCENE

View of the scene in Trier where a man crashed a car into pedestrians
Start: 01 Dec 2020 15:44 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2020 16:44 GMT
TRIER, GERMANY - View of the scene in Trier, Germany, where a man crashed a car into pedestrians, killing 2. The state Prime Minister for Rhineland Pfalz (Rhineland Palatinate) is expected to visit the scene.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com