ADVISORY ---FLASH--- 2169-GERMANY-CRIME/CRASH ARMED POLICE

Several people injured by car in pedestrian zone in German town
Start: 01 Dec 2020 14:35 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2020 14:40 GMT
TRIER, GERMANY - A car hit and injured several people in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier, police said on Twitter on Tuesday (December 1).
