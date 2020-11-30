ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO/

Newser on charges filed after investigation into NZ volcano deaths
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Worksafe holds a news conference after they filed charges against 13 parties in its investigation into last December’s volcanic eruption on White Island, which killed 22 people.
