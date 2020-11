ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU

EU and WHO officials speak at European Health Summit.

Start: 01 Dec 2020 07:45 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2020 08:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Union health ministers, pharmaceutical companies' executives and EU and WHO officials speak at European Health Summit.

SCHEDULE:

0755GMT-0800GMT EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers statement

0800GMT-0845GMT Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke and WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge take part in a discussion on 'building a more resilient Europe.'

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN BUSINESS SUMMIT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / FRENCH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com