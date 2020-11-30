ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-NEWSOM

Newsom speaks as new coronavirus restrictions go into place
Start: 30 Nov 2020 20:32 GMT
End: 30 Nov 2020 21:32 GMT
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on his state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all social gatherings of individuals from more than a single household will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled last week, citing a continued surge in COVID-19 infections.
