ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai protesters gather in front of PM residence in Bangkok
Start: 29 Nov 2020 12:35 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2020 13:35 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai anti-government protesters gather in front of First Infantry, King's Guard Headquarter, where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha lives, to demand his resignation and reforms to Thailand's constitution and monarchy.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com