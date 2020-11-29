ADVISORY SYRIA-SECURITY/UN

UN Envoy briefs media ahead of new round of Syria talks
Start: 29 Nov 2020 14:58 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2020 15:22 GMT
GENEVA - UN Special Envoy for Syria, Mr. Geir O. Pedersen, briefs media ahead of the fourth session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Small Body that will start on November 30 and is expected to last until December 4.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com