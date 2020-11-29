ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-PROTESTS

Health workers march to defend public health services in Madrid

Start: 29 Nov 2020 11:00 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.

MADRID - Health workers march to defend public health services in Madrid amid the coronavirus crisis.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - March begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com