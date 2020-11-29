ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-TRUMP/ARRIVAL

Trump arrives at the White House after spending time at Camp David
Start: 29 Nov 2020 17:37 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2020 18:37 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House after spending time at Camp David.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com