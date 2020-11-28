ADVISORY POPE-CARDINALS/

Pope elevates 13 new cardinals

Start: 28 Nov 2020 14:55 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2020 16:15 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, leaving his mark on the Roman Catholic Church into the future, installs 13 cardinals from eight countries, including nine who are eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation. The cardinals will include Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C., who will become the first African-American to hold the rank.

