ADVISORY INDIA-POLLUTION/MARATHON

Runners race in Delhi despite coronavirus surge, pollution

Start: 29 Nov 2020 01:20 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2020 02:40 GMT

NEW DELHI - Some of the world's leading long-distance runners and hundreds of others take part in a half-marathon and shorter races in New Delhi, despite concerns over the Indian capital's toxic air and the coronavirus outbreak.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com