ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/POLICE-VIDEO --UPDATED DETAILS

Protest in Paris against police violence and security bill
Start: 28 Nov 2020 13:18 GMT
End: 28 Nov 2020 14:18 GMT
PARIS - Rights activists, journalists, Parisians gather at Place de la Republique and march to Bastille to protest against police violence and against a proposed security bill which contains provisions rights groups say restrict media freedoms.
