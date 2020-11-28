ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/POLICE-VIDEO PROFANITY WARNING

Police and protesters clash after Paris demo
Start: 28 Nov 2020 14:43 GMT
End: 28 Nov 2020 15:43 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PROFANITY WARNING
==
PARIS - Protesters and police clash at Place de la Bastille after rights activists, journalists and Parisians marched against police violence and against a proposed security bill.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com