ADVISORY -FLASH--IRAN-NUCLEAR/PROTEST-PRESIDENT

Anger in Tehran over killing of nuclear scientist

Start: 28 Nov 2020 11:55 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2020 12:05 GMT

TEHRAN - Protest rally in front of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to condemn the killing of nuclear scientist and Rouhani reaction.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: PART NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. Digital: PART NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL.

Source: WANA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com