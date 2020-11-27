ADVISORY INDIA-FARM/PROTESTS

Indian farmers protest against new farm laws
Start: 27 Nov 2020 08:00 GMT
End: 27 Nov 2020 10:00 GMT
NEW DELHI - Thousands of farmers from bread-basket states of Haryana and Punjab are expected to march into New Delhi in protest over new farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Authorities might try to prevent them from entering the capital city.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA
DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA
Source: ANI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: India
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com