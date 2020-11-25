ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

HK CEO Carrie Lam delivers policy address for the year
Start: 25 Nov 2020 03:06 GMT
End: 25 Nov 2020 04:00 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her annual policy address at the legislature almost two weeks after the city's opposition lawmakers resigned en masse in protest against the dismissal of four colleagues in what they see as another push by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city.
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT - Policy address expected to begin
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: HK LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com