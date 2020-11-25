ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

China holds briefing about frozen food safety amid COVID

BEIJING, CHINA - China's National Health Commission holds a news conference about frozen food safety, which will be attended by officials and experts from Administration for Market Regulation, China Customs and Center for Disease Control and Prevention. China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it has repeatedly discovered the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging, triggering mass scale testing of food and related personnel, suspension of certain imports and disruptions to trade flows.

0700GMT - newser begins

