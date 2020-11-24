ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden announces key foreign policy, national security picks

Start: 24 Nov 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2020 19:00 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their choices for several foreign policy and national security posts. These prospective nominees and appointees were formally announced Monday: Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; and John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

