ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai protesters rally outside Crown Property Bureau
Start: 25 Nov 2020 08:30 GMT
End: 25 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thousands of Thai anti-government protesters gather at Democracy Monument to march to the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the monarchy's multi-billion dollar holdings, demanding King Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people.
