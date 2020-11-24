ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai protesters rally outside Crown Property Bureau

Start: 25 Nov 2020 08:30 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thousands of Thai anti-government protesters gather at Democracy Monument to march to the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the monarchy's multi-billion dollar holdings, demanding King Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people.

