ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL

Merkel speaks to reporters on further lockdown measures

Start: 25 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to reporters on further lockdown measures following a video conference with German state premiers to discuss measures to fight the pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Video conference with state premiers (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)

TIME TBC -- A news conference with Chancellor Merkel will be announced at short notice following the video conference with state premiers. It's thought the video conference could last a few hours and the news conference may not happen before evening. (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com