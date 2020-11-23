ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/JOSHUA WONG

HK activist Joshua Wong arrives at court over protest charges
Start: 23 Nov 2020 01:00 GMT
End: 23 Nov 2020 01:30 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam arrive in court for the start of a six-day trial on charges related to taking part in an unauthorised assembly surrounding the police headquarters during the 2019 anti-extradition bill movement. Wong, facing a maximum of five-year jail term if convicted, is expected to speak before entering the courthouse.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT - Wong and Lam expected to speak
0130GMT - Court begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE OR ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com