ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/JOSHUA WONG

HK activist Joshua Wong arrives at court over protest charges

Start: 23 Nov 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2020 01:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam arrive in court for the start of a six-day trial on charges related to taking part in an unauthorised assembly surrounding the police headquarters during the 2019 anti-extradition bill movement. Wong, facing a maximum of five-year jail term if convicted, is expected to speak before entering the courthouse.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - Wong and Lam expected to speak

0130GMT - Court begins

