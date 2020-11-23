ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- TIME TBC

WHO's Tedros gives regular briefing on COVID pandemic

Start: 23 Nov 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2020 17:00 GMT

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com