ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-VACCINE-IDT

Jens Spahn & vaccine maker IDT Biologika hold news conference

Start: 23 Nov 2020 08:32 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2020 09:30 GMT

DESSAU-ROSSLAU, GERMANY - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and Juergen Betzing, CEO of German vaccine maker IDT Biologika, hold a joint news conference on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Saxony Anhalt Premier Reiner Haselhoff will also be present.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - News conference begins

