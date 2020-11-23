ADVISORY FRANCE-SARKOZY/TRIAL-DEPARTURES

Former French president Sarkozy leaves courtroom
Start: 23 Nov 2020 13:30 GMT
End: 23 Nov 2020 14:11 GMT
PARIS - Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the courtroom as he becomes the first French former president to stand trial on corruption charges, accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. Sarkozy, ran France from from 2007 to 2012.
