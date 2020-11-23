ADVISORY FRANCE-SARKOZY/TRIAL-ARRIVALS

Former French president Sarkozy stands trial

Start: 23 Nov 2020 11:32 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2020 12:30 GMT

PARIS - Nicolas Sarkozy becomes the first French former president to stand trial on corruption charges, accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. Sarkozy, ran France from from 2007 to 2012.

