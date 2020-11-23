ADVISORY ---FLASH---1009-HONGKONG-SECURITY/JOSHUAWONG-UPDATE

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow detained for 2019 illegal assembly

Start: 23 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA / INTERNET - Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong remanded in custody on Monday (November 23) after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests.

