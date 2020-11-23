ADVISORY ---FLASH---1009-HONGKONG-SECURITY/JOSHUAWONG-UPDATE

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow detained for 2019 illegal assembly
Start: 23 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 23 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA / INTERNET - Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong remanded in custody on Monday (November 23) after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests.
