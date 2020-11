ADVISORY ---FLASH---0493-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows average efficiency of 70%

Start: 23 Nov 2020 07:25 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2020 07:31 GMT

VARIOUS, UNITED KINGDOM - AstraZeneca said on Monday (November 23) its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART MUST COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD / EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Source: REUTERS / ASTRAZENECA HANDOUT / UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD HANDOUT / UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com