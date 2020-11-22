Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 9ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Newcastle 0
Chelsea 2 F. Fernández (10 en contra), Abraham (65)
Aston Villa 1 Ngoyo (47)
Brighton 2 Welbeck (12), March (56)
Tottenham 2 Son Heung-min (5), Lo Celso (65)
Mánchester City 0
Mánchester United 1 Fernandes (56 penal)
West Bromwich 0
- Domingo:
Fulham 2 Reid (15), Loftus-Cheek (70)
Everton 3 Calvert-Lewin (1, 29), Doucoure (35)
(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United
West Ham
(16h30 GMT) Leeds
Arsenal
(19h15 GMT) Liverpool
Leicester
- Lunes:
(17h30 GMT) Burnley
Crystal Palace
(20h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Southampton
