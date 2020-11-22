ADVISORY G20-SAUDI/CLOSING

G20 leaders give closing remarks virtually
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Saudi Arabia hands over the G20 presidency to Italy as this year's summit comes to a close. Leaders are expected to give their closing remarks virtually as the summit goes ahead online because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
