Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 9ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Newcastle 0
Chelsea 2 F. Fernández (10 en contra), Abraham (65)
(15h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Brighton
(17h30 GMT) Tottenham
Mánchester City
(20h00 GMT) Mánchester United
West Bromwich
- Domingo:
(12h00 GMT) Fulham
Everton
(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United
West Ham
(16h30 GMT) Leeds
Arsenal
(19h15 GMT) Liverpool
Leicester
- Lunes:
(17h30 GMT) Burnley
Crystal Palace
(20h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Southampton
