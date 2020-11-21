Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

21 de Noviembre de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 9ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Newcastle 0

Chelsea 2 F. Fernández (10 en contra), Abraham (65)

(15h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Brighton

(17h30 GMT) Tottenham

Mánchester City

(20h00 GMT) Mánchester United

West Bromwich

- Domingo:

(12h00 GMT) Fulham

Everton

(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United

West Ham

(16h30 GMT) Leeds

Arsenal

(19h15 GMT) Liverpool

Leicester

- Lunes:

(17h30 GMT) Burnley

Crystal Palace

(20h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Southampton

./bds/psr

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Fbl
ENG
Resultados
AFP

Te Recomendamos