ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/ -- UPDATED TIME

RACHAPRASONG INTERSECTION, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thousands of high school students rally in Bangkok's Rachaprasong downtown area against the government after Thai members of parliament, controlled by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's supporters, vetoed a demand from protesters for a proposal that could mean changes to the role of the powerful monarchy.
