ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/ -- UPDATED TIME

Thai high school students hold anti-government rally

Start: 21 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - FOLLOWING LIVE IS DELAYED - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

====

RACHAPRASONG INTERSECTION, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thousands of high school students rally in Bangkok's Rachaprasong downtown area against the government after Thai members of parliament, controlled by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's supporters, vetoed a demand from protesters for a proposal that could mean changes to the role of the powerful monarchy.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - gathering starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com