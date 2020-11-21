ADVISORY G20-SAUDI/OPENING--UPDATED TIME

Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit
Start: 21 Nov 2020 10:00 GMT
End: 21 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - G20 leaders give their opening remarks virtually as the summit goes ahead online because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
1000MGT- Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid al Falih gives media briefing ahead of opening
1300GMT- Saudi Arabia's King Salman opening address
1315GMT APPROX - G20 leaders' addresses
1540GMT - High level side meeting on COVID preparedness and response
1630GMT - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers delegation briefing
