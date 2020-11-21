ADVISORY G20-SAUDI/OPENING--UPDATED TIME

Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit

Start: 21 Nov 2020 10:00 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - G20 leaders give their opening remarks virtually as the summit goes ahead online because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1000MGT- Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid al Falih gives media briefing ahead of opening

1300GMT- Saudi Arabia's King Salman opening address

1315GMT APPROX - G20 leaders' addresses

1540GMT - High level side meeting on COVID preparedness and response

1630GMT - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers delegation briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: G20

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com