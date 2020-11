ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/ -- UPDATED SOURCE AND RESTRICTIONS

Australian PM Morrison holds virtual newser

Start: 21 Nov 2020 02:03 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE

AS OF 0205GMT - AUDIO AS INCOMING FROM SOURCE

---

AS OF 0159GMT - SOURCE HAS SWITCHED TO NINE NETWORK WITH THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS: Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU

====

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a virtual news conference after an inquiry found that special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU

Source: NINE NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com