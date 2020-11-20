ADVISORY USA-SHOOTING/WISCONSIN -- UPDATED DETAILS

Shooting at a mall in Wisconsin

Start: 20 Nov 2020 21:49 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2020 23:53 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE:

AS OF 2350GMT - POLICE BRIEFING WITH Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry M. Weber

===

WAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN, USA - A shooting has taken place at a mall in Wisconsin with reports of eight people shot

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com