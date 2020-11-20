ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/TRANSITION-BRIEFING

Biden-Harris Transition team hold a news conference
Start: 20 Nov 2020 17:42 GMT
End: 20 Nov 2020 18:05 GMT
ONLINE - Biden-Harris Transition officials, Yohannes Abraham and Jen Psaki, provide an update on the transition, and take questions from the media.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: BIDEN TRANSITION VIA ZOOM
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com