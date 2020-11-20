ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/TRANSITION-BRIEFING

Biden-Harris Transition team hold a news conference

Start: 20 Nov 2020 17:42 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2020 18:05 GMT

ONLINE - Biden-Harris Transition officials, Yohannes Abraham and Jen Psaki, provide an update on the transition, and take questions from the media.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: BIDEN TRANSITION VIA ZOOM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com