ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/REMDESIVIR-WHO

World Health Organization discusses Remdesivir

Start: 20 Nov 2020 08:18 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Gilead's drug remdesivir is not recommended for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence it improves survival or the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday.

