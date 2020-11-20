ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/REMDESIVIR-WHO

World Health Organization discusses Remdesivir
Start: 20 Nov 2020 08:18 GMT
End: 20 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - Gilead's drug remdesivir is not recommended for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence it improves survival or the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday.
