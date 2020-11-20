ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON-SUNAK

UK PM Johnson takes PMQs, Sunak announces 1-yr spending plan

Start: 25 Nov 2020 11:45 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes Prime Minister's Questions virtually for a second week as he is self isolating after coming into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. He is due to end self isolation on November 26.

Following PMQs British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announces a one-year plan for government spending which, he says, will focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs. Javid has said he will provide an outline of his spending plans for one year rather than the usual three, given the uncertainties about the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility will publish its latest outlook for the economy on the same day.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Prime Minister's Questions begins

1300GMT APPROX - UK's Finance Minister Sunak announces one-year government spending plan

