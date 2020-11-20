ADVISORY G20-SAUDI/OPENING

Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit

Start: 21 Nov 2020 11:00 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATESRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - G20 leaders give their opening remarks virtually as the summit goes ahead online because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1115GMT - Leaders give opening remarks (Please note these may be pre-recorded)

