ADVISORY APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA-CEOS

Second day of APEC CEO summit

Start: 20 Nov 2020 00:32 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2020 02:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Leaders of APEC economies and business executives speak at the CEO Dialogue forum via video link on a second day. Speakers on Friday include New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

SCHEDULE:

0030 - 0100GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga "Re-starting Asia Pacific Growth"

0100 - 0145GMT - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "APEC Re-imagined" / Ardern in conversation with Microsoft President, Brad Smith

0145 - 0200GMT - Closing remarks and handover ceremony from Malaysia to New Zealand

