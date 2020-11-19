ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Pompeo visits Psagot Jewish settlement in the West Bank

Start: 19 Nov 2020 09:47 GMT

End: 19 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

PSAGOT SETTLEMENT, WEST BANK – General of Views of Psagot Jewish settlement in the West Bank where US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to visit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com