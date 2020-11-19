ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-CREW -- NEW DATE

NASA astronauts launched on SpaceX rocket hold newser

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING.

IN SPACE - NASA astronauts launched by SpaceX in the first operational commercial crew mission hold a news conference on board the International Space Station.

Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Shannon Walker of NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi launched on the Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

1455GMT - International Space Station Expedition 64 Crew News Conference (Kate Rubins, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Soichi Noguchi)

