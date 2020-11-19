ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

Downing street news conference on Covid 19

Start: 19 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

DOWNING STREET HAS CANCELLED TODAY'S BRIEFING. THIS LIVE EVENT IS THEREFORE CANCELLED.

==

LONDON - Downing street news conference on Covid 19. This brieifing is expected to be chaired by a Cabinet Minister.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

SPEAKERS: TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com