ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN-REMARKS

Biden makes remarks after a virtual meeting with governors
Start: 19 Nov 2020 20:30 GMT
End: 19 Nov 2020 21:30 GMT
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA - President-elect Joe Biden makes remarks after holding a virtual meeting with governors.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com