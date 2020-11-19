ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/

Scott Morrison newser after release of report into conduct of special forces in Afghanistan

Start: 18 Nov 2020 23:57 GMT

End: 19 Nov 2020 01:01 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Chief of the Defence Force Angus Campbell speak at a news conference after the release of a report into the conduct of Australia's special forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016 amid allegations by local media about the killing of unarmed men and children.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - News Conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / AUSTRALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com