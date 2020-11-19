ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/

Scott Morrison newser after release of report into conduct of special forces in Afghanistan
Start: 18 Nov 2020 23:57 GMT
End: 19 Nov 2020 01:01 GMT
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Chief of the Defence Force Angus Campbell speak at a news conference after the release of a report into the conduct of Australia's special forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016 amid allegations by local media about the killing of unarmed men and children.
SCHEDULE:
0000GMT - News Conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA
DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU
Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / AUSTRALIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com