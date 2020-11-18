ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/ISRAEL-BAHRAIN-STATEMENTS

Pompeo, Netanyahu and Bahrain FM joint statement

Start: 18 Nov 2020 14:35 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2020 15:05 GMT

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani deliver joint statements and attend signing ceremony of aviation agreement.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Joint Statements

1515GMT - Signing ceremony of aviation agreement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GPO (ACCESS ALL)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com