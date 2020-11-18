ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-PROTESTS

Protests in Berlin against government coronavirus measures
Start: 18 Nov 2020 12:51 GMT
End: 18 Nov 2020 14:34 GMT
BERLIN – Anti-government protest, as well as counter-protests, in Berlin against legislation giving the government powers to impose measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com